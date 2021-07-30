STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) PT Raised to $45.00

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Capital One Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised STAG Industrial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. STAG Industrial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.10.

Shares of NYSE STAG traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.90. STAG Industrial has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $41.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.21.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $138.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.36 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 32.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 76.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 12.3% during the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 47.1% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 3,162,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,451 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 9.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

