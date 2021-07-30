STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Sets New 12-Month High at $40.86

Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.86 and last traded at $40.81, with a volume of 3104 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.04.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Capital One Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.10.

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.21.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $138.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.36 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 32.77% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Surevest LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at $1,279,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 299,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after acquiring an additional 15,930 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth $10,414,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 645,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,415,000 after purchasing an additional 23,594 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

