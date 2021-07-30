Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Short Interest Down 41.8% in July

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 421,300 shares, a decrease of 41.8% from the June 30th total of 724,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 364,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Stamps.com stock opened at $326.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $234.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 0.34. Stamps.com has a 12-month low of $159.22 and a 12-month high of $326.60.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.07 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stamps.com will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STMP. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Northland Securities cut Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Maxim Group cut Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

In other news, CTO Jonathan Bourgoine sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.33, for a total transaction of $406,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,511 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total value of $503,932.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,932.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,668 shares of company stock worth $49,803,703. Corporate insiders own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STMP. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Stamps.com in the 1st quarter worth $81,196,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stamps.com by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 598,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,381,000 after purchasing an additional 328,305 shares in the last quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stamps.com by 404.6% in the 1st quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 268,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,526,000 after purchasing an additional 215,114 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stamps.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,335,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Stamps.com by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 558,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,333,000 after purchasing an additional 180,853 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

