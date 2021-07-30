Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lowered its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

SWK stock opened at $197.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $148.88 and a one year high of $225.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.80.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. G.Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.00.

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total transaction of $1,556,437.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,158,232.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

