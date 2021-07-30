Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SBUX. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.12.

SBUX stock opened at $122.38 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $74.76 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $144.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.08.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Starbucks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,087,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,287,675,000 after acquiring an additional 416,103 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,158,097 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,087,833,000 after acquiring an additional 437,321 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Starbucks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,089,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,539,562,000 after acquiring an additional 106,466 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 1.8% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,048,204 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,535,047,000 after acquiring an additional 245,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,244,400,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

