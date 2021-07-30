Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.200-$3.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.10 billion-$29.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.79 billion.Starbucks also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.20-3.25 EPS.
Starbucks stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.65. The company had a trading volume of 264,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,027,751. The company has a market cap of $143.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $74.76 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.08.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Starbucks from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.12.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.
