Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.200-$3.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.10 billion-$29.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.79 billion.Starbucks also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.20-3.25 EPS.

Starbucks stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.65. The company had a trading volume of 264,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,027,751. The company has a market cap of $143.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $74.76 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.08.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Starbucks from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.12.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

