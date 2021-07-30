State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) Shares Down 0.3%

State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF)’s share price fell 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $55.47 and last traded at $55.47. 210 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.66.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.12.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in State Bank of India stock. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in State Bank of India were worth $16,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

State Bank of India provides various banking products and services to individuals, commercial enterprises, corporates, public bodies, and institutional customers in India and internationally. The company operates through Treasury, Corporate/Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, Insurance Business, and Other Banking Business segments.

