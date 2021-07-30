State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 307 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $28,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.55.

CAT stock traded down $6.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.99. 301,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,400,949. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.21 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 67.68%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

