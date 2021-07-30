State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 3,552 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,812 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.7% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $271,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $605,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $2,106,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,797.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $5,986,000. Finally, United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 1,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,115.23.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 131,005 shares of company stock worth $449,130,095. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $253.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3,346.49. 423,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,571,109. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.75, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,457.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

