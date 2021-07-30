State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 114,787 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 61.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,787 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $25,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4,133.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $639,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,311,635. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,498,101.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,625 shares in the company, valued at $9,965,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,172 shares of company stock worth $14,669,609 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.26. The company had a trading volume of 494,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,805,680. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.80. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The company has a market cap of $86.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MU. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.61.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

