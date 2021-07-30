State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 4,372 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 304,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $34,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,835,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 79,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,826,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,623,000 after purchasing an additional 103,972 shares in the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.08.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.34. The company had a trading volume of 348,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,811,897. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.16. The firm has a market cap of $207.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $119.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

