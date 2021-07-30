State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $25.72 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 61.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,787 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $25,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 7.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Micron Technology by 23.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 0.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 6.5% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.26. 494,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,805,680. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.80. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

MU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.61.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $621,138.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,376,869. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,498,101.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,965,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,172 shares of company stock worth $14,669,609. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.