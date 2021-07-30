State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $53.90 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 382,233 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 69,472 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 0.5% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Walmart were worth $53,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 70.1% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 29.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 584,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total value of $82,999,211.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,696,394.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total value of $220,488,338.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $960,120,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.87.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.55. The stock had a trading volume of 263,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,370,345. The company has a market cap of $399.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

