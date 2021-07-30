State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $63.22 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,954 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 24,373 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 0.6% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Adobe were worth $63,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $217,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,001,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 511.0% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 220,690 shares of the software company’s stock worth $110,371,000 after buying an additional 184,569 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $1,511,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Adobe by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 775 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $621.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,232. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $631.64. The company has a market cap of $295.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.79, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $565.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total transaction of $26,907.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,892 shares of company stock worth $11,504,948. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

