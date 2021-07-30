State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 133,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,273 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Accenture were worth $39,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,323,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,453 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,887,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,007,673,000 after purchasing an additional 98,816 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,715,758,000 after purchasing an additional 230,261 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,934,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,004,000 after purchasing an additional 150,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,919,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,187,831,000 after purchasing an additional 185,998 shares during the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $317.79. 89,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,992,417. The company has a market capitalization of $201.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.09. Accenture plc has a one year low of $210.42 and a one year high of $321.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $296.56.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at $6,165,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,644,208.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACN. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.44.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

