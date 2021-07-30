State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 267 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $6,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ST. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,393,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $544,343,000 after purchasing an additional 771,844 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,527,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $146,460,000 after purchasing an additional 13,972 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth about $133,239,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,908,016 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $107,409,000 after purchasing an additional 67,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

ST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet cut Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensata Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.18.

In other Sensata Technologies news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $1,177,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $781,739.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,646 shares of company stock valued at $3,073,410. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ST opened at $58.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $992.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.