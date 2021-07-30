State of Wisconsin Investment Board Cuts Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.05% of W. P. Carey worth $6,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $122,675,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,284,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 12.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,845,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,087,000 after acquiring an additional 311,098 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 68.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 596,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,191,000 after acquiring an additional 242,174 shares during the period. 55.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPC stock opened at $80.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.68 and a 52-week high of $81.50.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 36.39%. The firm had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 88.61%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WPC. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Capital One Financial raised W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.60.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

