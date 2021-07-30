State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.25% of American Equity Investment Life worth $7,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEL. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEL opened at $32.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.54. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.23.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $497.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.14 million. On average, analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In related news, Director Robert L. Howe sold 6,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $184,351.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,705. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $135,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,423,620.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,179. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

