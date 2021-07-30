State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $6.65 Million Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Cognex were worth $6,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at $153,924,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Cognex by 141.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,183,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $95,007,000 after buying an additional 693,394 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 52.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,886,954 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $156,598,000 after purchasing an additional 649,320 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 23.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,280,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $272,236,000 after purchasing an additional 623,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Cognex by 43.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,612,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $133,795,000 after acquiring an additional 484,581 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $88.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.83. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $101.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.17 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $239.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $26,649.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,649.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.57.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

