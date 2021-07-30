State of Wisconsin Investment Board Invests $7.29 Million in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 267,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,290,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Playtika during the first quarter worth $307,955,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Playtika in the 1st quarter worth about $233,980,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Playtika during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,716,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,241,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Playtika in the 1st quarter worth about $44,908,000. 18.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLTK opened at $22.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.83. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $36.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.47.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $638.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.07 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLTK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Playtika from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Playtika currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.42.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

