State of Wisconsin Investment Board Raises Stock Holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 41.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.19% of LivePerson worth $6,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in LivePerson during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in LivePerson during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $777,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LPSN opened at $63.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -46.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.43. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $72.23.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $107.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.40 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 23.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.51%. Research analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LPSN. TheStreet raised shares of LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. LivePerson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.47.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

