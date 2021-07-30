Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.000-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.72 billion-$1.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.
Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.83. 547,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,367. Steven Madden has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $45.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33.
Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 8.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SHOO shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Steven Madden from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steven Madden has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.20.
In other news, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $470,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,918 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,632.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $871,693.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,478 shares of company stock worth $2,213,967. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.
About Steven Madden
Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.
