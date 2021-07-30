Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.000-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.72 billion-$1.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.83. 547,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,367. Steven Madden has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $45.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 8.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is 93.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SHOO shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Steven Madden from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steven Madden has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.20.

In other news, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $470,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,918 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,632.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $871,693.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,478 shares of company stock worth $2,213,967. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

