Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SHOO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $43.89 on Wednesday. Steven Madden has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $45.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.43.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.75%.

In other Steven Madden news, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $871,693.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,286.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $470,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,632.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,478 shares of company stock worth $2,213,967. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,072,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,253 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,004,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,425,000 after buying an additional 165,740 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 621,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,167,000 after buying an additional 5,802 shares during the period. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter worth about $899,000. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

