Stifel Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 17,677 GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 17,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $266,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EAF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of GrafTech International in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of NYSE EAF opened at $11.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.93. GrafTech International Ltd. has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $14.16.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $304.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.22 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 102.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is presently 2.47%.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

