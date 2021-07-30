Stifel Financial Corp Buys Shares of 9,855 South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the third quarter valued at $892,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 860,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,539,000 after purchasing an additional 26,858 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SJI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. South Jersey Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

SJI stock opened at $25.42 on Friday. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $29.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $674.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.25 million. Equities analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. This is a positive change from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is currently 72.02%.

In other news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 5,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $145,013.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,523 shares in the company, valued at $511,049.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

