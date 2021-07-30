Stifel Financial Corp Takes $227,000 Position in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DNMR opened at $16.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.83. The company has a quick ratio of 13.60, a current ratio of 14.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $66.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -38.93 and a beta of -1.27.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $13.18 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

