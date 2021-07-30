Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) PT Raised to $84.00 at JMP Securities

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) had its price objective increased by JMP Securities from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SF. Wolfe Research upgraded Stifel Financial from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stifel Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.13.

Shares of SF traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $67.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,555. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.52. Stifel Financial has a twelve month low of $31.05 and a twelve month high of $72.20.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.32. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 14.85%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total value of $699,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,951,495.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,120,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,435 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,555,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,769,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,987,000 after purchasing an additional 891,299 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,140,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,523,000 after purchasing an additional 374,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 1,691.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 376,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,133,000 after purchasing an additional 355,684 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

