Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA)

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Intapp currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.49.

Shares of INTA opened at $32.82 on Monday. Intapp has a 1-year low of $24.94 and a 1-year high of $34.25.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

