STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €34.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €35.50 ($41.76) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.50 ($42.94) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €37.87 ($44.55).

Shares of STM stock opened at €35.04 ($41.22) on Thursday. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 52-week high of €21.45 ($25.24). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €31.23.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

