Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Green Dot Call Options (NYSE:GDOT)

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 2,001 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,123% compared to the average volume of 90 call options.

Shares of Green Dot stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.55. 940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,223. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4,659.00 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.29. Green Dot has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $64.97.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Green Dot had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

GDOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, lowered their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

In other news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total transaction of $153,378.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,675,710.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,134 shares of company stock worth $368,494. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 2,977.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

