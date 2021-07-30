StoneX Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 93,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,972,000 after buying an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,373,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,014,542,000 after purchasing an additional 504,941 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,599,000. Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $303.22. The stock had a trading volume of 5,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,017. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $210.02 and a 52-week high of $339.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $301.97.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

