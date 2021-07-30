StoneX Group Inc. Grows Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 707.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 16,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Truist began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.08.

NYSE ABBV traded down $2.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.77. The company had a trading volume of 78,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,811,897. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $119.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.16.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

