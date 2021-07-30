StoneX Group Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 170,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,553,000 after buying an additional 87,886 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 502.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 11,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter.

IWP stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.60. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,738. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.19. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $81.44 and a 52 week high of $115.53.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

