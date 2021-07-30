StoneX Group Inc. Has $853,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPDW. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 247.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 57,865 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $930,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,240,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,869,000 after acquiring an additional 29,887 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.03. The company had a trading volume of 12,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,109. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $38.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.25.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

