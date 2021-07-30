StoneX Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000. StoneX Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RWJ. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth $413,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,251,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 137.0% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 27,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 16,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the first quarter valued at $63,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.48. The stock had a trading volume of 25,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,356. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $57.33 and a 1-year high of $126.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.01.

