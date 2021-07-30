Strategic Education, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NASDAQ:STRA)

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the health services provider on Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

Strategic Education has raised its dividend by 140.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

STRA opened at $80.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.76. Strategic Education has a 52-week low of $69.25 and a 52-week high of $141.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). Strategic Education had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 8.59%. As a group, analysts forecast that Strategic Education will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STRA shares. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

