Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Strongbridge Biopharma PLC is a biopharmaceutical company which develops, acquires and commercializes product candidates that target rare diseases. Its product candidate consists of COR-003, is a cortisol inhibitor, for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome, COR-004 and COR-005 to treat acromegaly, BP-2001, the treatment of diabetes which are in different clinical trial. Strongbridge Biopharma PLC is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lowered Strongbridge Biopharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum lowered Strongbridge Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.31.

SBBP opened at $2.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $167.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.60. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $4.40.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative net margin of 136.23% and a negative return on equity of 72.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Strongbridge Biopharma will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. 50.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis.

