Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Short Interest Down 37.3% in July

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 535,500 shares, a decrease of 37.3% from the June 30th total of 854,500 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

SBBP has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered Strongbridge Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum lowered Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.31.

Shares of SBBP opened at $2.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $167.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Strongbridge Biopharma has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $4.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.80.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 72.48% and a negative net margin of 136.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Strongbridge Biopharma will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. 50.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strongbridge Biopharma Company Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis.

