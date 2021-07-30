Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 72.48% and a negative net margin of 136.23%. On average, analysts expect Strongbridge Biopharma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SBBP opened at $2.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $167.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.60. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.80.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SBBP shares. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.31.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis.

