Stryker (NYSE:SYK) PT Raised to $320.00 at Argus

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price objective upped by Argus from $280.00 to $320.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI raised Stryker from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist Securities increased their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $281.79.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of SYK stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $270.25. 3,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,130. Stryker has a 12-month low of $185.20 and a 12-month high of $275.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $101.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $258.83.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $811,698,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,762,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $429,402,000 after acquiring an additional 582,538 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 832,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $204,017,000 after acquiring an additional 413,950 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 937,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $229,110,000 after acquiring an additional 361,999 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 1,088.6% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 336,789 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $82,035,000 after buying an additional 308,454 shares in the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.