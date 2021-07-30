Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Short Interest Down 60.6% in July

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a drop of 60.6% from the June 30th total of 58,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Subaru from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

OTCMKTS FUJHY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.78. 34,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,502. Subaru has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $11.01. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Subaru Company Profile

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.

