Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Short Interest Down 60.6% in July

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a drop of 60.6% from the June 30th total of 58,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Subaru from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

OTCMKTS FUJHY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.78. 34,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,502. Subaru has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $11.01. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.

