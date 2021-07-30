Summit Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,665 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 9,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWR traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.03. 51,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,188. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.66 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.70.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

