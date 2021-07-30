Summit Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,982 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 4,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $244.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,779. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.69. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $191.64 and a 12 month high of $247.05. The firm has a market cap of $182.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

