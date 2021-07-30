Summit Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)

Summit Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,096 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Community Bankshares were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCBC. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 246.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 2,528.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FCBC traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.31. The stock had a trading volume of 351 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,318. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.59. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.97.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 30.14%. Research analysts forecast that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Community Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

