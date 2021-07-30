Summit Financial Group Inc. Sells 600 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Summit Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,026 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,026,921,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 161.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,162,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,094,329,000 after acquiring an additional 13,057,642 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,319,591,000 after acquiring an additional 11,791,493 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,321,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 13,637,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $705,174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.40. 221,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,834,357. The stock has a market cap of $233.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $55.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.58.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $642,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

