Summit Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Summit Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.6% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $440.64. The stock had a trading volume of 157,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,436,846. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $429.00. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $320.90 and a 12-month high of $443.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.