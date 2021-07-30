Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 13.39%.

Shares of Summit Financial Group stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.25. 13,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,158. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Summit Financial Group has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $27.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.87. The company has a market cap of $301.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Summit Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.22%.

In related news, Director Jason A. Kitzmiller bought 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,990.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,140.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 13.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SMMF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Summit Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, and Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

