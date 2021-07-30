Summit Insights Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB)

Summit Insights reissued their buy rating on shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Summit Insights also issued estimates for Tenable’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.83.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $43.87 on Tuesday. Tenable has a 12 month low of $31.54 and a 12 month high of $58.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -162.48 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.38.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $130.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.53 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $3,230,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $91,306.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,539.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,578 shares of company stock valued at $8,271,229. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Greenvale Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 142.4% in the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 2,485,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,100 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 53.6% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,059,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,214 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 53.2% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,419,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,532,000 after acquiring an additional 840,197 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at $36,979,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,497,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,517,000 after acquiring an additional 560,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

