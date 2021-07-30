Sunbelt Securities Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,403,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,812,000 after purchasing an additional 153,301 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,151,000 after acquiring an additional 473,229 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,252,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,783,000 after acquiring an additional 283,997 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,344 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,265,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,861,000 after acquiring an additional 68,758 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $270.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.61. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $175.98 and a twelve month high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

