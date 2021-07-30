Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $612,000 Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

KO opened at $57.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.26. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $46.22 and a 1-year high of $57.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.61.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at $11,116,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,955 shares of company stock valued at $6,025,311. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

